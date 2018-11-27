Easton Corbin will close out the 60th Annual National Finals Rodeo next month in Las Vegas

ABC/Image Group LAEaston Corbin returns to Las Vegas next month to play the closing night of the 60th Annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. His December 15 concert will take place at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Sin City.

“Performing at the National Finals Rodeo each year has become one of the highlights of my year,” Easton says. “The atmosphere in Vegas is just incredible and I can’t imagine my December without this stop.”

“I am honored they keep asking me back and to be part of the 60th year is huge,” he adds.

Easton’s currently planning his 2019 tour, as he works on the follow-up to his top-five hit, “A Girl Like You.”

