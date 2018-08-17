Football + Chicken Wings = Gunshots?!?

We’ve all heard stories about fights breaking out at football games between rival fans, but this happened between a dad and his son…at home!!! And it was over something they make a lot of chicken wings!!!

A 77-year-old guy in Alabama named John Louis Caver was just found guilty of shooting his own son back in 2016, and it was all over some chicken wings.

They were watching the Super Bowl together with their family. Apparently they were running low on wings, and they both wanted more.

So John pulled out a gun and shot his son in the chest. Luckily, the son survived.

On Tuesday, John was convicted of first-degree domestic violence, and he’ll be sentenced in November. He’s facing up to 20 years.