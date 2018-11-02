Garth, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Brett Young & Midland lock in performance slots on Country’s Biggest Night

ABC/CMA You can add reigning Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks to the ever-growing list of performers at this month’s 52nd Annual CMA Awards.

ACM Entertainer Jason Aldean will sing with his “Drowns the Whiskey” duet partner, Miranda Lambert, while Luke CombsBrett Young, and Midland are now set to take the stage as well.

They join the previously-announced lineup that includes Kelsea BalleriniDierks Bentley with Brothers OsborneLuke BryanKenny ChesneyDan + ShayFlorida Georgia Line with Bebe RexhaKacey MusgravesOld DominionPistol AnniesThomas RhettCarrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

This will be Carrie’s eleventh time hosting Country’s Music Biggest Night with Brad Paisley. You can tune in for all the action, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena November 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

