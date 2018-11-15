Garth, Kelsea, FGL & More CMA Performance Pics

Country Stars shined bright at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards.  Here are some of our favorite performance moments of the night.

Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley Hosting

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Ricky Skaggs, Keith Urban & Brothers Osborne…WHAT!?

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Oh, hey there Brett Young

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Hand Hearts in the Air with Carrie Underwood

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Looks like Fireball, Sounds Like “Tequila”

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Burning Man with Dierks & Brothers Osborne (again!)

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Garth Drops a Romantic New Song on Trisha Tonight, Pass the Tissues

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Aldean & Miranda “Drown The Whiskey”

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini is Fierce and That Outfit is Fire!

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Midland’s Tribute to Burt Reynolds Was Perfection


(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

And How Bout That Open with Two Lukes, Janson, Ell & Pari!

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
