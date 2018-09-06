Have You Ever Taken A Facebook Break

According to a new survey by the Pew Research Center, 74% of Americans have taken at least some action against Facebook

1. 54% have adjusted their privacy settings.

2. 42% have taken a break from checking it for several weeks or more.

3. And 26%, or one out of four people, have deleted the app from their phone.

Sound off, do you want to take a Facebook break?!? BTW – You can always use KicksCountry.com as your go to page for news, weather, and MUSIC!!!

In the case you do want to take a break, check out the video to learn the easy steps.