I’ll Have Cleaning Solution And 2 Sugars Please!!!

There’s a woman named Sarah Douglas in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. She has two kids, she’s pregnant with her third, and on Sunday she stopped by McDonald’s to get a latte on the way to a baseball tournament.

But after she took one sip she knew something was off and spit it out.

When she told the employees, they told her the cleaning lines were hooked up to the milk line in the machine. That’s right: Instead of a latte, they served her a mix of coffee and cleaning solution!!!

Fortunately, it looks like she, and her unborn baby, are going to be okay. And it doesn’t sound like she’s going to sue.

They apologized to her, but they say it was just an honest mistake and they put up a sign to make sure no one serves cleaning solution again.