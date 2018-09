We’ve highlighted them before…but, the company Arcade1Up will be releasing their 3/4 scale arcade machines very soon. These are authentic reproductions of some beloved arcade games for a great price. MSRP is $399, but most retailers are selling them for $299. I pre-ordered the Rampage, Gauntlet, Joust & Defender machine. I love destroying buildings, shooting orcs, fighting on flying birds, and saving humans from alien invasions!! LOL! Watch the video to learn more!