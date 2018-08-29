Is It Ever A Wrong Time To Say That’s What She Said?!?

Steve Carell’s portrayal of Michael Scott on The Office was brilliant! He was the bumbling and goofy boss that always said the most inappropriate things at the exact wrong times! Especially his famous, “that’s what she said,” lines!

Now we have someone that’s almost as stupid and said something at the very wrong time!

There’s a 31-year-old guy named Brandon McComas in Vero Beach, Florida, and he got pulled over on Monday night for not having a light over his license plate.

According to the police report, when the cop walked up to his car, he noticed Brandon, quote, “attempting to conceal a large bulge in his left front pocket.” So the cop asked what the, quote, “long, cylindrical object” in his pants was.

And Brandon responded, “That’s what she said.”

It turned out it was a pipe and some weed though, so he was arrested for drug charges.