Is Kelsea Ballerini heading into the ring for new “Miss Me More” video?

ABC/Image Group LA Kelsea Ballerini’s new video for “Miss Me More” is coming on Thursday.

The nine-second preview shows Kelsea working out with a trainer in a gym, doing sit-ups, and throwing some punches. Previous clips have featured shots of boxing gloves, bags and a ring. The latest ends with the Amazon Music logo, which could indicate it’ll first be exclusive to the online service.

After the shoot at the end of September, Kelsea said it was “by far the most physically challenged I’ve ever been.”

“Miss Me More” is the third single from the CMA nominee’s latest album, Unapologetically, which will be available exclusively in a new pink vinyl edition from Urban Outfitters on November 16.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cue the baby jokes: Brad Paisley has plenty of ideas as he co-hosts the CMA Awards with a pregnant Carrie Underwood Tragic Country Night Club Shooting Leaves 12 Dead Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? Thomas Rhett borrows some of Blake Shelton’s thunder in 2018 Mercy! Brett Young got married, and Luke Combs, Lee Brice & Gavin DeGraw performed That makes me a millionaire: Chris and Morgane Stapleton prepare for baby #5 Watch now: Tim McGraw takes you to “Neon Church” in dramatic new video
Comments