It’s Monday: Here Are Some Random Facts For Ya!!!

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. There have been 10 different countries with their own version of “The Office”. And the show is set at a paper company in all of them except Germany, where it’s an insurance company. Check out the different theme songs in the video!

2. The idea for tin foil hats came from a science fiction short story called “The Tissue-Culture King” in 1927. The main character uses a hat made out of foil to block people from reading his mind.

3. If there was a hole going all the way through the Earth and you fell in, it would take about 38 minutes for you to get to the other side.

4. Treadmills were invented in the early 1800s as a way of punishing prisoners in England.