It’s Our Goal To Make You A Little Smarter Each Day!!!

1. All of the land in America is worth a total of approximately $23 trillion.

2.  The Green Bay Packers were named after the Indian Packing Company . . . which gave them $500 for uniforms and equipment when the franchise started in 1919.

3.  If you took all the pepperoni that Americans eat in a year and laid each piece side-by-side, it would wrap around the Earth 50 times. (Watch the video to see how that delicious pizza topping is made.)

4.  If you hate family gatherings, you might suffer from syngenesophobia . . . fear of relatives.  (The pronunciation is sin-JEN-eh-soh-fo-bee-yuh.)

