Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” rebounds for a third week at #1, putting him in the company of FGL and Blake Shelton

After falling to #2 last week, Jimmie Allen's "Best Shot" returns to the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart for its third week at #1.

It’s a rarity for a song to return to the top of the country chart after it’s started its descent. The last time that happened was back in 2008 with Jimmy Wayne’s “Do You Believe Me Now.”

“Seeing the resurgence of ‘Best Shot’… is a testament to how great of a team I have,” Jimmie observes. “They have continued to fight for this song when so many others would have given up.”

It’s even more of a rarity for a new artist to spend three weeks at the top with their debut single. The last time that occurred was in 2012 with Florida Georgia Line and “Cruise.”

To find a solo male artist who accomplished that feat, you have to go back even farther: Blake Shelton did it in 2001 with “Austin.”

