Jon Pardi goes Retro as the new face of Wrangler

WranglerSure, Jon Pardi may have a little dirt on his boots, just like his #1 song says, but that won’t stop him from being the new face of Wrangler Retro.

You should soon start seeing the California native in national advertising for the jean and shirt collection on TV, in print, and online.

“I grew up watching legendary country musicians rock out in Wrangler and always admired their personal style just as much as their music,” Jon says.

“What makes the Wrangler Retro collection special is that it honors the tradition of a classic brand,” he adds, “and also brings a new, contemporary style for everyone who loves the Western lifestyle, country music and the way a pair of Wrangler jeans look and feel.”

Jon’s latest single, “Night Shift,” is currently in country’s top 30.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.