Kelsea Ballerini Concert Details

Kelsea Ballerini will be bringing her 1st headlining tour to the Salem Civic Center April 17, 2019! Joining Kelsea are special guests Brett Young and Brandon Ratcliff.

Tickets go on sale Friday November 2nd at 10AM. But there’s a special pre-sale happening this Thursday and you can only get access HERE

Tickets can also be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box office or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Use the special promo code:  MISSMEMORE

It’s another great show that’s part of the Kicks Country Concert Series!

 

