KFC just launched a contest in honor of the real Colonel Sanders’s birthday. Harland Sanders was born on September 9th, 1890.

And if you give birth on September 9th and legally name your kid Harland, you’ll be eligible to win $11,000. That’s right, just eligible. Even if 5,000 parents go with Harland on September 9th, they’ll just randomly pick one for the prize.

We’ll see what Harland wins the cash! Until then, remember that time Reba dressed up as the Colonel?!?