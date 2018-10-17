Kids Can Do Remarkable Things

A 10-year-old kid in San Francisco named Niall McDermott just finished a pretty impressive feat this past Sunday.

His grandfather has been battling lung cancer, and he wanted to do something to support him.

So Niall challenged himself to run 50 – 5K races in fifty days. (A 5K = just over 3 miles)

His parents talked to his doctor about it first, and told Niall he could stop whenever he wanted to. They figured he’d quit at some point, and didn’t think he’d actually do all 50 races. But he did.

He ran his first 5K at the end of August, ran his 50th in San Francisco on Sunday, and raised around $4000 for cancer research in the process.