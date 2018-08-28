Lady Burns Her Couch Because Of What?!

A WVU Mountaineer fan or 2 has been known to destroy a few couches here or there after a big victory….But this lady destroyed her couch for a totally different reason.

A 53-year-old woman near Baton Rouge, Louisiana was arrested on Friday after setting her own couch on fire.

And she told the cops she did it to, quote, “get the devil out.” So apparently she thought her sofa was possessed and ruining her life somehow.

The fire damaged her mobile home, and she was treated for smoke inhalation.

She’s now facing arson charges.