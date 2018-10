Kicks Country loves being part of the Virginias!!!

If your group is having a special event, let us know about it.

Email Lori.Charles@Alphamediausa.com, fax it to 304-325-7850 or message us at Facebook.com/KicksCountry

Bake sales, fundraisers, or anything that is community focused and you want people to know about it!

Tell us and we will tell the world!

Kicks Country…Live and local radio!