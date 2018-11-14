Listen now: Brad Paisley releases new single “Bucked Off” ahead of CMA Awards performance

ABC/Image Group LABrad Paisley has released his new single, “Bucked Off,” to country radio. The light-hearted breakup song has him realizing his relationship is on the rocks.

“This ain’t my first rodeo/Someone’s gonna get hurt/Whenever someone says we need to talk/It feels like there’s a number pinned onto the back of my shirt/’Cause this is where the cowboy gets bucked off,” Brad sings on the chorus.

Brad describes the throwback track as a “turbo honky-tonk, reminiscent of ’80s and ’90s country, but futuristic.” The singer co-wrote the track with Chris DuBois and Kelley Lovelace.

Brad will perform “Bucked Off” for the first time tonight during the CMA Awards, which airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.