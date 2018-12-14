Listen now: Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell bring the intensity on “What Happens in a Small Town”

ABC/Image Group LABrantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell confront the difficulties of moving on after a relationship is over in their new duet, “What Happens in a Small Town.”

“What happens in a small town stays in a small town/Every back road we’ve ever gone down,” the two sing in the fiery collaboration. “Friday night bleachers, Sunday pews/Ain’t a county line mile without a memory of you.”

Brantley co-wrote the song with Rhett Akins, among others, while Lindsay also contributes blazing guitars to the tune, along with her vocals.

You can stream or download “What Happens in a Small Town” now, or check out its new lyric video on YouTube.

