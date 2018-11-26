LMAO, ROFL, BRB!! Texting Annoys People!!!

Texting is better than talking to people. But texting isn’t perfect, mainly because everyone is so bad at it.

A new survey found the five most annoying things people do when they’re texting.

And they are:

  1.  Vanishing in the middle of a conversation
  2. Being sarcastic
  3. Using bad grammar
  4. Using too many acronyms and emojis
  5. Sending multiple messages when one would get the job done.

