LMAO, ROFL, BRB!! Texting Annoys People!!!

Texting is better than talking to people. But texting isn’t perfect, mainly because everyone is so bad at it.
A new survey found the five most annoying things people do when they’re texting.
And they are:
- Vanishing in the middle of a conversation
- Being sarcastic
- Using bad grammar
- Using too many acronyms and emojis
- Sending multiple messages when one would get the job done.
You can text us anytime, and include all of the above if you so choose, at 304-325-2250 or 800-325-2256.
We love hearing from you…BRB, LOL!