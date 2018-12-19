Luke Bryan Gets His Wife Back with Scary Knife Prank

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline keep things exciting by pranking each other. Bryan got his wife pretty good after faking a bad cut.

In the video, posted on Instagram, Bryan stands over the sink before screaming in pain, “Oh my God!” Caroline screamed. Bryan couldn’t keep up the prank very long before laughing it off and showing the Heinz catsup he used for fake blood. A disgusted Caroline posted the picture of Bryan with his hand covered in ‘blood’ on Instagram with the caption, “Terd face got me…almost. Luke fakes a bad cut. #12daysofpranksmas#heinzketchup,”

 

Terd face got me…almost. Luke fakes a bad cut. #12daysofpranksmas #heinzketchup

What prank did you pull on your partner that totally freaked them out?

