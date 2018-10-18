Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country trek can hang with the pop stars when it comes to hot tours

ABC/Image Group LA Luke Bryan ranks #3 on Billboard’s latest rundown of Hot Tours, lagging behind only pop superstars Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

The latest Billboard Boxscore reports add $31.1 million to Luke’s tally, courtesy of 23 new shows on the What Makes You Country Tour. In all, Luke’s made $65.5 million since the trek started in February in Springfield, Missouri.

Comparatively, that bests Luke’s $41.6 million from last year’s Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day dates.

Two concerts still remain on the What Makes You Country run: Thursday, October 25 in Rochester, New York and the next day at Ford Field in Detroit.

