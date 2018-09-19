Luke Combs’ Family Still Calls Him Luke

Every star will tell you the best ego check in the world is hanging out with their family. They don’t care who you are, except when you’re passing out concert tickets or buying them an expensive Christmas gift. Then you’re swell.

It’s something Luke Combs has noticed, and he’s okay with it. “It’s no different than when I went home five or six years ago. I visited my grandma [and] she still watches her soap opera every day at noon,” he said.

“I came in and she was like, ‘Well, what do you want for dinner? Do you want Chinese food or burgers?’ It was the same as when I was living there playing open mic nights. They treat me no differently.”

He says it’s actually good to go back and be just another family member at the Thanksgiving table. He went on to say, “I try not to talk about music. If it comes up, fine, but most of the time we just hang out and around the new little cousins and stuff.”

Luke is a very grounded dude. Check out the video to his latest single, “She Got The Best Of Me”, he goes back to his old hometown of Boone, NC.