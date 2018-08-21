Miranda Lambert Doesn’t Mind To Pack

Time magazine asked Miranda Lambert about her “relationship with guns.” They brought up that she’s a lifetime NRA member, and that she’s had a handgun license since her early 20s. She’s 34 now.

As usual, she didn’t step away. “My dad was a police officer, so early on I was taught gun safety, what guns were for, how to use them and when not to touch them. I’ve just grown up around them, so it’s my normal,” she said.

Miranda also added, “I’m a girl, I travel a lot by myself, and I like to carry to protect myself. I know everybody has an opinion on it and it’s polarizing, but for me it’s just a way of life.”

They also asked about the difference between being a solo act, and working with Pistol Annies. Miranda said, “Something about being together makes us a force to be reckoned with. We can get more raw and rugged than we would alone.”

She said the new Annies album will release this fall and it’s going to be terrific. Quote, “I think it’s the best writing we’ve ever done. We’ve lived a lot of life since our last record. I think it’s three girls telling our story very bravely.”