On Friday, Blake Shelton goes “Every Which Way But Loose,” before his Monday performance on The Voice

ABC/Mark Levine Blake Shelton will be doing more than just coaching on Monday night’s episode of The Voice: He’ll also perform his latest hit, the top-ten “Turnin’ Me On.” You can tune in to watch Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Friday will also bring the final installment of Blake’s Friends and Heroes Sessions, as he releases his cover of Eddie Rabbit’s 1978 #1, “Every Which Way But Loose.” The tune was the theme song of the Clint Eastwood movie of the same name.

Previously, Blake’s covered Bobby Bare’s “Tequila Sheila” and “The King Is Gone (So Are You),” originally done by George Jones.

