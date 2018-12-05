Pilot error deemed the main cause of helicopter crash that killed Troy Gentry

Chris Hollo/Grand Ole OpryFederal investigators have concluded today that pilot error was the cause of the helicopter crash on September 8, 2017, that killed Montgomery Gentry‘s Troy Gentry.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reports that shortly after takeoff, the pilot was unable to control the aircraft and attempted an emergency landing. NTSB states that three helicopter instructors and one FAA instructor were advising the pilot on landing options over the radio, encouraging him to perform a “run-on” landing.

But instead, the pilot decided to shut down the engine to perform a procedure he was familiar with, despite the instructors’ suggestion.

“The Schweizer 269C-1 helicopter crashed at 1 p.m. ET, while the pilot was attempting to land at Flying W Airport in Medford, NJ. Both the pilot, James Evan Robinson, and Gentry were killed,” the report states.

The purpose of the helicopter ride was an “orientation/pleasure flight” for Troy, who was scheduled to perform later that evening in New Jersey.