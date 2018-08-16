Please Help The Wade Center In Bluefield, WV

The Wade Center has been selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist® Top 200 Finalist and needs your votes!

The Wade Center in Bluefield, WV, needs your help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm® to help improve their community. Starting August 15 at 12:01am ET, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

The Wade Center has until Aug. 24 at 11:59pm ET to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On September 25, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits. Please use the following link to vote: NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2013044

The Wade Center exist to nuture Bluefield’s children, youth, and their families spiritually, physically, emotionally, and intellectually through practicial programs and mentoring relationships. The After-School Program and Summer Program helps The Wade Center’s goal for this specific purpose is to help fund our feeding program within the After-School and Summer Program. Along with serving the students snacks and meals The Wade Center also provides the students with weekend food bags. Each weekend bag provided to students has items that the students can prepare if needed or for immediate consumption.

The Wade Center has two wonderful volunteers that have really made a large impact on our students. Joyce Selyer and Mary Martin have been volunteering their time and energy to help provide for the students. Through this program The Wade Center provided over 1,400 weekend bags for the students in the program last year. The Wade Center focuses on serving “at-risk” children and youth in the Bluefield area.

“Some of our students rely on the program to sustain them spiritually, emotionally, intellectually, and nutrionally. Without The Wade Center programs serving this area some children would go to bed hungry. We hope that providing for the students through our feeding program we help lessen the food insecurity for the children we serve. While all of our students may not face these adversities, if just one of our students face this, that is one too many. We focus on serving the whole child and ensuring the students have a safe and welcoming environment while at The Wade Center.” Kourtney Neal, Director

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.