PSA – When It Rains Please Turn On Your Car’s Headlights

Not to get on a soap box and wax prophetic about obeying traffic laws…Well yeah I am!!

With all this rain the 2 Virginias have received this week, I’ve noticed something very dangerous and bothersome!

People do not turn on their headlights in the rain! When it is raining, no matter the time of day, state laws mandate that you turn on your vehicle’s headlights when using the windshield wipers.

PLEASE TURN ON YOUR HEADLIGHTS WHEN YOU ARE USING YOUR WIPERS!!!

Watch the video to see the actual dangers of NOT doing it!