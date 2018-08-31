Question: Should Your Commute To Work Count As Part Of Your Work Hours?

Should your commute count as part of your work hours?

After all, it’s part of your job to get there and get home, even though you don’t get paid for it. And if you get an email or a call from your boss during your commute, you’re going to take care of it. Technically that is work related, right?!?

According to the scientists behind the study, the answer is, yes, you should get paid for your commute.

But believe it or not, they did find some people who wouldn’t want that.

Those people say they like having their commute to mentally switch from home mode to work mode, and most importantly, they don’t want to have their boss expect them to get stuff done during that time.

If you’re drive to work is boring, watch the video to learn how you can make your trip to the dungeon fun!!!