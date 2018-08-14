Random Facts That Will Blow Your Mind!!!

Here are some random facts for you that will blow your mind!!!

1. Georgia was the first state to lower the voting age from 21 to 18, they did it in 1943. The Constitutional amendment lowering the age nationwide wasn’t passed until 1971.

2. Strippers perform at rich people’s funerals in Taiwan because they believe it pleases the dead.

3. The tallest structure in the Western Hemisphere is a TV transmission tower in Blanchard, North Dakota. It’s 2,063 feet tall.

4. Tony Montana from “Scarface“ was named after the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana. Can you imagine if Tony was a QB?!? That would be a site to see.

5. President Trump doesn’t have a pet. Every single president before him had a pet in the White House except for Andrew Johnson.