Random Stuff On A Crappy Monday!

We try to brighten your Mondays with great country music, and some random stuff to make ya a little smarter!

1. Kentucky makes 95% of the bourbon in the world . . . but the official state drink is milk.

2. The average car spends approximately 95% of its life parked.

3. Buddy Holly spelled his last name “H-o-l-l-e-y” . . . but his first record label left out the “e” on his contract and the misspelled version of his name stuck.

4. When Outback Steakhouse was started in Tampa in 1988, none of its four founders had ever been to Australia.

5. The average person at the Louvre only spends 15 seconds looking at the Mona Lisa.