Rats Rule!!!

A company called RightPet just finished up an eight-year survey of more than 16,792 people from 113 countries. And I know that’s a ton of data, but I still think one of their big findings has to be wrong.

Apparently, the pet that kids want the most isn’t a dog or a cat . . . or even a goldfish, a gerbil, a bunny, a guinea pig, a snake, or a turtle. None of the above..they want rats!!!

Kids between 10 and 17 years old reported that pet rats were the most satisfying pets. But once they become adults, they stop being so into rats and gravitate toward dogs and cats.

But you have to admit, the rat in the pic is pretty darn cute, in a pest that spreads disease kind of way!!!