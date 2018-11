Tonight is the debut of “Real Country”, the singing competition starring Shania Twain, Jake Owen, and Travis Tritt as expert panelists. In case you need to get up to speed, there are promos and clips at USANetwork.com.

And the Kicks Country Morning Show with Doug and Lori had a chance to speak with a member of team Jake Owen…Todd Hanchock. Todd is a graduate of Pikeview High School and part of Addairs Run.

Click below to hear what he has to say about the show and the experience overall.