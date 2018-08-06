RIP Mrs. Garrett

Charlotte Rae from “Diff’rent Strokes“ and its spin-off “The Facts of Life“ passed away yesterday. She was 92.

She played Edna Garrett (a.k.a. Mrs. G) on both shows. She got an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy in 1982. She also did two “Facts of Life” TV movies. Her last acting role was in the 2015 movie “Ricki and the Flash“.

There’s no word on a cause of death yet, but she was diagnosed with bone cancer last year.

Coincidentally, just 2 days before Charlotte passed away, a “Facts of Life” reboot was announced that Leonardo Dicaprio and Jessical Biel are developing.

Of course, they aren’t actually going to be on the show, they’re just executive producers.

All we know is that it’ll be a modern take on the story, which was about a housemother and her students. There’s no indication that any of the former stars would be back.

The original ran for nine seasons on NBC from 1979 to 1988. There were 209 episodes.