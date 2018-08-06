Rock On Grandpa!!

The staff at a nursing home in Germany panicked late on Friday night when they realized two men had escaped.

So they called the police, and the cops eventually found the two old guys at 3:00 A.M, at a concert!!!

Not just any concert: The Wacken Open Air festival in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, which is the world’s biggest heavy metal music festival. This year’s festival included Judas Priest, Vince Neil, and literally hundreds more bands.

The cops say when they found the men they were, quote, “disoriented and dazed”, but they didn’t want to leave.

Unfortunately for them, the cops made them go back to the home.

What do you think; should they have let the men stay at the show?

This old dude in the video doesn’t care how old he is…HE’S GONNA ROCK!