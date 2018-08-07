Science Proves Pets Make Us Happier

Most pet owners will tell you having a pet makes them happier. They don’t need scientific proof, it’s just obvious. But here’s some new science to back it up anyway . . .

Researchers polled 2,000 people over the age of 55. Half of them had at least one cat or dog, and the other half didn’t have pets.

And the ones who did have pets were twice as likely to consider themselves a “success” in life.

They were also more likely to be married, have kids, volunteer, have a college degree, and have a job they like. And they made about $5,000 more per year, on average.

They also got almost twice as much exercise as people who didn’t have pets. 90% of people with pets said they think it’s good for their health and well being. And 31% said it adds purpose to their life.

There were a few areas where non-pet owners did excel though. The survey found people who didn’t have pets were more likely to have their mortgage completely paid off, and about 10% more likely to retire early.

