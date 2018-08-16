Someone Really, Really, Really Loves Ramen!!!

The police in Fayette County, Georgia are investigating after thieves managed to steal $98,000 worth of ramen noodles a few weeks ago.

And think about just how many packs of ramen noodles that is for a second. If they cost approximately $0.30 each which is a high estimate, that’s like 327,000 packages.

The ramen packages were in a 53-foot trailer that was parked at a Chevron station when the thieves took them. Do these guys know they could steal, like, one four-carat diamond and it would have the same value?

Anyway, the cops are trying to find the thieves and the giant supply of missing noodles.

