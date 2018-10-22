Stop By Our Booth At The Women’s Expo This Weekend

Join us this Friday and Saturday the Women’s Expo at the Brushfork Armory. Stop by our booth to sign up to win a “Luxury  Make-Over” from Permanent Makeup by Tina valued at $1200!!!

Show hours are Friday 10A-8P and Saturday 10A-5P. We’ll draw a winner at the end of the show Saturday. (Do not need to be present to win.)

1 lucky lady will win:

  1. Brows for liner, 2. Micro Permabrasion facial, 3. Luxury pedicure, 4. Gel nails with art 4. Hair revitalizing treatment.

Get more info on what Tina has to offer –> HERE

 

 

