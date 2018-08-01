Here is some stuff that will make you sound smart towards co-workers or friends!!!

1. The highest-grossing media franchise is “Pokemon”. The movies have “only” made about $1 billion, but the retail sales have topped $48.5 billion. “Star Wars“ is second, and “Hello Kitty“ is third.

2. The Pentagon is 5.1 million square feet . . . but it was designed so that every point in the building is less than a 10-minute walk from any other point.

3. Stevie Wonder’s first name isn’t short for “Steven” , it’s short for “Stevland.”

4. You can send mail to Antarctica, it even has its own ZIP code. There’s a U.S. Post Office down there that handles mail sent to ZIP code 96598. (Watch the video to see how difficult and long of a process it is to send mail from Antarctica.)

5. There are five presidents who never had children: George Washington, James K. Polk, Warren Harding, James Buchanan, and Andrew Jackson.