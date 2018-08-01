Stuff That Will Make You Sound Smart!!!
By Joey Jarvis
Aug 1, 2018 @ 9:07 AM

Here is some stuff that will make you sound smart towards co-workers or friends!!!

1.  The highest-grossing media franchise is “Pokemon”.  The movies have “only” made about $1 billion, but the retail sales have topped $48.5 billion.  Star Wars is second, and Hello Kitty is third.

2.  The Pentagon is 5.1 million square feet . . . but it was designed so that every point in the building is less than a 10-minute walk from any other point.

3.  Stevie Wonder’s first name isn’t short for “Steven” , it’s short for “Stevland.”

4.  You can send mail to Antarctica, it even has its own ZIP code.  There’s a U.S. Post Office down there that handles mail sent to ZIP code 96598. (Watch the video to see how difficult and long of a process it is to send mail from Antarctica.)

5.  There are five presidents who never had children:  George Washington, James K. Polk, Warren Harding, James Buchanan, and Andrew Jackson.

 

