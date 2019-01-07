The Cowboy Rides Away: King George to close this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

ABC/Image Group LAGeorge Strait will close this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Sunday, March 17, and his show will feature special appearances by fellow Texans Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.

Fellow Lone Star State native Kacey Musgraves will kick off the 2019 rodeo season with a concert on Monday, February 25.

In between, country favorites Brooks & DunnLuke BryanOld DominionLuke CombsTim McGrawKane BrownZac Brown BandChris StapletonCody Johnson, and Brad Paisley will take the stage at NRG Stadium in Houston.

This year, non-country acts like Cardi BCamila CabelloKings of Leon, and Santana are also set to play.

Tickets for the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale on Thursday, January 10. You can find out more at RodeoHouston.com.

