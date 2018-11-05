The Graham G-Men Are In The Playoffs!!!

The Graham G-Men are in the Class 2A VHSL playoffs!!!

They will be taking on the Virginia High Bearcats this Saturday at 1P at Mitchell Stadium. Brock Mathews, Joseph Echols and Eric Robinson will be in the booth as the G-Men aim their sites on the VHSL title!

You can hear the game with pre-game at 12:30P and kick-off at 1P on 106.3 & 107.7 or online at KicksCountry.com or with the Kicks Country App (Android –> HERE)(iPhone –> HERE)

Go G-Men!!!

(Due to G-Men playoff coverage the Virginia Tech VS Pitt football game will be aired on our sister station G.98.7)