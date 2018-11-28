The Most Popular Baby Names of 2018 Are…

BabyCenter.com just released its lists of the most popular baby names for 2018. And for the NINTH year in a row, Sophia was number one for girls. Jackson was number one for boys for the sixth year in a row.

The top 10 girls names are: Sophia . . . Olivia . . . Emma . . . Ava . . . Isabella . . . Aria . . . Riley . . . Amelia . . . Mia . . . and Layla.

The top 10 boys names are: Jackson . . . Liam . . . Noah . . . Aiden . . . Caden . . . Grayson . . . Lucas . . . Mason . . . Oliver . . . and Elijah.

BabyCenter also noticed some trends this year . . . including names inspired by “Fortnite” and the Kardashians.

Names that are tied to “Fortnite” characters and skins like Ramirez, Leviathan, Bunny, and Rogue all had big jumps. And so did names based on the Kardashian-Jenner babies, like Stormi, Dream, Saint, and Reign.