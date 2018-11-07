The Town Of Bluefield, VA Christmas Tree Lighting

  • Kick-off the holiday season in Downtown Bluefield Va at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Community Celebration Saturday, November 17th.
  • Starting at 4P enjoy ice skating, hayrides, music with cocoa and cookies.
  • Be sure to sign up to win a family pack of 4 tickets to the Polar Express!
  • Enjoy a new attraction this year the “Little Town of Bethlehem” sponsored by local churches.
  • Be there for Santa’s arrival, the story of Christmas and treat bags for all the kids!
  • For more go to www.bluefieldva.org
