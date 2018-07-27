The Zuck Got Stuck!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jul 27, 2018 @ 10:37 AM

Last month, Mark Zuckerberg was named the third-richest person on Earth, leaping ahead of Warren Buffett with a net worth of $81.6 billion!!!  But that only put him $373 million ahead of Buffett.

And it didn’t last.  Yesterday, Facebook stock dropped 20% on a weak earnings report, and Zuckerberg lost $17.6 billion.  With a loss that big, he didn’t just drop to fourth, he dropped to 6th.

But the worst part is that he somehow has to figure out how to survive on just $64 billion.

Awww, darn! Don’t ya feel bad for him?!? Yes this is also posting to Facebook. Because like it or not, we couldn’t live without it!!!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

You Can Buy A Time Machine For $300!!! WATCH: “EYB – Love Ain’t” Will Bring A Tear To Your Eyes WATCH: Granny Can Shake It!! Just Because You Can, Should You?!? Carrie Underwood At The Opry Argue With Your Kids…You’ll Lose Most Of The Time
Comments