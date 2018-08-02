This Man Knows Happy Wife Equals Happy Life
By Joey Jarvis
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 12:19 PM

A guy in North Carolina named Earnest Jones took his wife Linda out to breakfast for her 67th birthday on Sunday.

And on their way back home, he bought her a $20 lottery ticket. Not the most romantic gift. But hey, it’s something.

Unfortunately, she didn’t win anything. But he also bought one for himself , which kind of makes it not really a birthday present.

But he still got to be a hero in the end, because his ticket hit for $100,000!!! And he says that he’s spending it on her.

They got their giant check the very next day. After taxes, they took home just over $70,000.

