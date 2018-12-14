Tim McGraw tours his new TruMav gym, opening next month in Nashville

ABC/Image Group LA The new gym concept Tim McGraw has developed with Snap Fitness is set to open its first location in Nashville early next year.

It’s called TruMav, and will be located in the part of town known as The Gulch. The location’s owner is Wirth Campbell, a former Auburn football player who also appeared on the E! show Very Cavallari.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Got a chance to see the work being done on @trumavfitnessthegulch with @wirth. Excited for the opening in January!

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

The boot-camp based gym is expected to open in the first couple weeks of 2019. You can find out more at TruMavFitness.com.

