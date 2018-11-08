Tragic Country Night Club Shooting Leaves 12 Dead

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Television news crews and a fire department Public Information Officer gather near the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a mass shooting occurred, on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. According to reports, at least 12 people have died, including a Ventura County Sheriffs Department sergeant, plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

12 Dead in a mass shooting in California

Last night at approximately 11:15 pm Pacific time at the Borderline Country Bar in Thousand Oaks, CA. Considered “one of the safest places in America”, a gunman armed with a handgun, came into the bar and killed and shot and killed at least 12 people in another mass shooting in America. Many more are injured.

What we know so far is that the shooter, who was dressed in all black came up to the bar, shot a young lady at the counter, shot the security guard and proceeded to open fire on the group of patrons that were there for “college night”.

The gunman also shot and killed the first responder that got to the scene within 2 minutes of receiving the call. He was Ventura County Sheriff’s, Deputy Sgt. Ron Helus. Sgt Helus was a 29-year veteran who was set to retire next year.

In what was described by witnesses as a “horrific event” as the gunmen stopped shooting to reload, a patron broke out a window at the back end of the establishment and shoved several people out of the window and escaped.

We do not know who the gunman is as of yet, but we do know that he was 29 years old and that he is dead. Police and the FBI are now working to further identify the motive behind this shooting.