True Or False: Police Give More Tickets Out At The End Of The Month

We have a question for you, do cops give more tickets out at the end of the month?

According to a new study, cops really do give more tickets out toward the end of a month, most likely to hit their quotas.

Here are the top five days in an average month when cops issue the most tickets.

1. The 31st

2. The 30th.

3. The 1st.

4. The 28th.

5. The 29th.

The most common tickets they give out are speeding tickets and license or registration violations.

Good ole Junior Brown said it best, “He’s just doing his job on the highway patrol!” SLOW DOWN! Be safe this holiday weekend!