This comes to us from IMG Sports about the VT VS ECU game has been cancelled:

Good afternoon,

Virginia Tech’s game vs ECU this Saturday has been cancelled due to the weather expected from Hurricane Florence.

There is no makeup date at this point. We will update as we receive new information.

Thank you and have a safe weekend,

Aaron

IMG

Of course we will keep you up to date on any changes. Plus, tune in every Monday night for Tech Talk with Jon Lasser at 7P.